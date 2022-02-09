Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the highest is $1.75. Tyler Technologies posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tyler Technologies.

TYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.96.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $19.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $491.07. 135,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,680. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $495.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 128.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $557.55.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.04, for a total transaction of $1,375,258.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,421 shares of company stock worth $16,954,232 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,085,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

