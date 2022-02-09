Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Position Lowered by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.7% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,501,000 after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 94.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $6,346,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.04, for a total value of $1,375,258.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,421 shares of company stock worth $16,954,232. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $472.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $495.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 0.69.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

