UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.70

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 225988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $226,543,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $85,129,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,828 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $16,998,185,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 4,096,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

