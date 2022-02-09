UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,426,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 339,813 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 4.02% of UDR worth $658,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $2,138,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 66.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in UDR by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in UDR by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,259,000 after purchasing an additional 237,391 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,249,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,155,000 after acquiring an additional 49,681 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 278.51, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UDR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.46.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

