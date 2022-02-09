UFP Industries (UFPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect UFP Industries to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $59.04 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UFP Industries stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

