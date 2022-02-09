UFP Industries (UFPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.29. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $59.04 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UFP Industries stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

