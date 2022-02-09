UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.75 Per Share

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.64. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

UKCM stock opened at GBX 82.70 ($1.12) on Wednesday. UK Commercial Property REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 65.80 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 86.79 ($1.17). The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 77.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.15.

Several research firms have commented on UKCM. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.15) price objective on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.15) target price on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, insider Ken McCullagh bought 30,000 shares of UK Commercial Property REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($34,077.08).

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

