Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after purchasing an additional 582,447 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,580,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 571.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 527,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after purchasing an additional 448,604 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 502,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,985,000 after purchasing an additional 201,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 197,767 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

