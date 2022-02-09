Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.25.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
In related news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ultra Clean stock opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56.
About Ultra Clean
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.
