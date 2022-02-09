Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

UGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Santander cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Grupo Santander cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $2.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 921,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 19.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 516,787 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 242.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 427,118 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 1,573.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 354,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 333,642 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 31.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,091,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 258,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

