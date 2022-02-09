Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
UGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Santander cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Grupo Santander cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.
Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $2.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.55.
Ultrapar Participações Company Profile
Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.
