United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,986,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,894 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.06% of United Natural Foods worth $193,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNFI opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.93.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

