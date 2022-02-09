United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.33) to GBX 1,100 ($14.87) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 1,044 ($14.12) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,082.84. The company has a market cap of £7.12 billion and a PE ratio of 93.86. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 800.40 ($10.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,138.50 ($15.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a GBX 14.50 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 390.91%.

United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

