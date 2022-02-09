Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UTI. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.85.

NYSE UTI opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $294.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $97.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.75 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

