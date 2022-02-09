Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Down to $17.99

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.99, but opened at $17.02. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 118 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $721.87 million, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.29.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.2145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

