US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,558,000 after purchasing an additional 256,167 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $94.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.87. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $59.87 and a 1 year high of $97.12.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

