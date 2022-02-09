US Bancorp DE Has $81,000 Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mattel were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,839,000 after buying an additional 2,148,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,062,000 after buying an additional 1,914,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after buying an additional 1,084,357 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 889.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 950,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after buying an additional 854,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth $9,598,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several research firms have commented on MAT. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

