US Bancorp DE Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kirby were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after buying an additional 123,760 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Kirby by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 617,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after buying an additional 158,317 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,518 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 133,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42,734 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.10. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $257,844.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,468 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

