US Bancorp DE Sells 14,649 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,649 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 763.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPIC shares. UBS Group raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James raised shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.07.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.80. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

