US Bancorp DE Sells 1,538 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth $258,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth $284,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 375.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JKS shares. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.08. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $68.35.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

