V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 392,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,577,011 shares.The stock last traded at $64.36 and had previously closed at $62.99.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in V.F. by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 60.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,927 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 551,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

