Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $20.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a peer perform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.16.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,189,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,676,000 after buying an additional 256,884 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 273,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 412,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 35,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 374,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 106,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

