Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $20.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VALE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.59.
NYSE VALE traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,995,984. The company has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17.
About Vale
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vale (VALE)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.