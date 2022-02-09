Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $20.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VALE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.59.

NYSE VALE traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,995,984. The company has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Vale by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577,497 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Vale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 129,688,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,809,162,000 after buying an additional 1,954,045 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,514,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,232,000 after buying an additional 1,977,455 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,945,000 after buying an additional 7,017,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Vale by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,865,000 after buying an additional 9,551,683 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

