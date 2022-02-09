Valiant Capital Management L.P. Has $43.41 Million Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Valiant Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,485,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548,000 shares during the quarter. Dropbox makes up 4.2% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $43,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $281,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 3,200 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $86,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,219 shares of company stock worth $1,688,418 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.23. 94,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,791. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.32 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

