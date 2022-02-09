Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784,196 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,110,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.34. 879,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,421,516. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

