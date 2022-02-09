Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.73, but opened at $22.80. Varex Imaging shares last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 2,750 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $275,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,192,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,452,000 after purchasing an additional 109,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 22.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,469,000 after purchasing an additional 383,586 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,339,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Varex Imaging by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Varex Imaging by 170.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,601,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,154 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $945.84 million, a P/E ratio of 58.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25.

Varex Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

