Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.110-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.50 million-$96.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.58 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.160-$0.170 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.28.

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $41.16. The stock had a trading volume of 40,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,534. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $61,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Varonis Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

