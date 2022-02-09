Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Trading Down 3%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) fell 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.92. 114,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,684,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

VLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $797.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 776.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 176,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.