Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

VERO opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.31.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 85.75%. The business had revenue of $24.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ross Portaro purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Venus Concept by 108.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Venus Concept by 102.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venus Concept (VERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.