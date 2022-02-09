Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

VNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veoneer will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Veoneer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 354.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 1,969.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

