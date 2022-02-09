Veritable L.P. Acquires 16,054 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,054 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681,717 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,817,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,679,000 after purchasing an additional 406,758 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,805,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,550,000 after purchasing an additional 65,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

