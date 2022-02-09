Veritable L.P. Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 110.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $379.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $288.08 and a 12 month high of $408.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.18.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

