Veritable L.P. Has $3.47 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $97.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.25 and a 200-day moving average of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.64 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

