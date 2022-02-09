Veritable L.P. Sells 117 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 31.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL opened at $315.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.74. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.41 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,061,136 shares of company stock valued at $703,984,977. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

