Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Acquires 14,868 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 14,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $427,455.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $5,520,443.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 16,059 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $465,389.82.

On Monday, December 6th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 161,593 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.76 per share, with a total value of $5,293,786.68.

On Friday, December 3rd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 305,816 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $9,871,740.48.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 308,698 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98.

XM stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion and a PE ratio of -15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.74. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $51.85.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 346.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 28,327 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Qualtrics International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,889,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Qualtrics International by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the period. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

