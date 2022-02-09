ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ViacomCBS’ solid cable network portfolio is a major growth driver. Growing traction of Showtime, BET, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon is expected to boost top-line growth. Higher Affiliate, domestic-streaming and digital-video revenues are major positives. The addition of Pluto TV to ViacomCBS’ portfolio of streaming services is a key catalyst. Moreover, recovering advertising revenues driven by higher streaming and political advertising sales is expected to aid the top-line. The launch of Paramount+, which features a massive content catalog of episodes, movie titles and live sporting events is expected to aid subscriber growth. However, competition in the streaming space from the likes of Netflix and Disney+ is an overhang. Also, a leveraged balance sheet is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut ViacomCBS from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.76.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 262.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after buying an additional 4,489,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 3,579.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,562,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,053 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,002,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth approximately $88,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

