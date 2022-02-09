Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.83 Million

Analysts expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to post $152.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.60 million and the highest is $167.06 million. Viad posted sales of $27.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 447.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full year sales of $476.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.40 million to $490.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $972.66 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viad.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE VVI traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.21. 89,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,814. The firm has a market cap of $825.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96. Viad has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $52.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,017,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 202,688 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,969,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,293,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,481,000 after acquiring an additional 59,758 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 785,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,690,000 after acquiring an additional 234,109 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

