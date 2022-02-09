VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VICI. Truist Financial lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,318 shares of company stock valued at $377,861. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 13.2% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,602,000 after buying an additional 314,007 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $2,389,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 87.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

