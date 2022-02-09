Viking Global Investors LP Boosts Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,336,069 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 4.25% of Sunrun worth $387,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 7.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Sunrun by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. 273,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,056,016. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 2.05.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock worth $2,043,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.58.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

