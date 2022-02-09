Viking Global Investors LP Has $291.26 Million Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Viking Global Investors LP reduced its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 39.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,121,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,610,870 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $291,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 33.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.54. The stock had a trading volume of 77,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,835. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,290 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

