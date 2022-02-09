Viking Global Investors LP Sells 324,956 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Viking Global Investors LP reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,705,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 324,956 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.6% of Viking Global Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $578,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB traded up $11.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,091,766. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.92 and a 200-day moving average of $338.31. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $216.15 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $644.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,473 shares of company stock worth $8,361,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.