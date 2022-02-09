Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €119.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €119.00 ($136.78) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($125.29) price target on Vinci in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($128.74) price target on Vinci in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($113.22) price target on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($120.69) price objective on Vinci in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($136.78) price objective on Vinci in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €109.94 ($126.36).

DG stock opened at €101.36 ($116.51) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €92.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €91.24. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($79.93) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($102.07).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

