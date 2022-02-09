Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.86

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84.
Vinda International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VDAHF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vinda International (VDAHF)
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
Receive News & Ratings for Vinda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.