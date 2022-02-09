Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487,776 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Virgin Galactic worth $52,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of SPCE opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.21.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

