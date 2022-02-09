Virtu Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Virtu Financial has a payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,935,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,982. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $35.07.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $96,297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,680,571 shares of company stock worth $261,297,511 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtu Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 235.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Virtu Financial worth $14,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

