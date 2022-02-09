Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE:AIO opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.86.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 3,685 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah E. Cogan bought 1,000 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.37 per share, with a total value of $25,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

