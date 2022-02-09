Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $420,000 Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INSM. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Insmed by 367.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 438.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

INSM opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.20.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 46,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,292,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $84,707.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,556 shares of company stock worth $3,208,544 in the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.