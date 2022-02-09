Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,601,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 34,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.90. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. The company had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

