Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 458 Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Inhibrx by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 136.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $976.20 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.95. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

