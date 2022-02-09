Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 952 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 49.9% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,092,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,429,000 after purchasing an additional 696,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 945.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 664,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,072,000 after acquiring an additional 600,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 345,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,477,000 after purchasing an additional 345,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after acquiring an additional 315,825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $65.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $29,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock worth $844,560 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

