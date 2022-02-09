Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 162.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,103 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTS opened at $262.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.46. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.38 and a 1 year high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

