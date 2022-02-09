Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of ZTR opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $10.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 266,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.13% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $19,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

